Company Profile

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. Prudential is the second- largest life insurance company in the U.S.Prudential Financial Inc offers annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products to individual and institutional customers in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America.