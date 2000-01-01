Prudential (LSE:PRU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PRU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRU
- Market Cap£24.742bn
- SymbolLSE:PRU
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Life
- Currency
- ISINGB0007099541
Company Profile
Prudential PLC has two primary business units serving the U.S. and Asia. The U.S. unit focuses on variable annuities and Asia on with-profits and unit-linked. There are also complementary asset management offerings.Prudential PLC is a financial services group that offers life insurance, long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management services throughout Asia, United States and United Kingdom.