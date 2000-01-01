Prudential (LSE:PRU)

UK company
Company Info - PRU

  • Market Cap£24.742bn
  • SymbolLSE:PRU
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Life
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0007099541

Company Profile

Prudential PLC has two primary business units serving the U.S. and Asia. The U.S. unit focuses on variable annuities and Asia on with-profits and unit-linked. There are also complementary asset management offerings.Prudential PLC is a financial services group that offers life insurance, long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management services throughout Asia, United States and United Kingdom.

