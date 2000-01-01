Prudential (SEHK:2378)

APAC company
Market Info - 2378

Company Info - 2378

  • Market CapHKD384.695bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2378
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Life
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0007099541

Company Profile

Prudential PLC is a financial services group that offers life insurance, long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management services throughout Asia, United States and United Kingdom.

