Prysmian SpA (MTA:PRY)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRY

  • Market Cap€5.635bn
  • SymbolMTA:PRY
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004176001

Company Profile

Prysmian SpA is engaged in production, distribution, and sale of cables and systems and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries. Its business segments are Energy Projects, Energy Products, Oil & Gas and Telecom.

Latest PRY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .