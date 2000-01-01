Company Profile

PS Business Parks Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates primarily multitenant commercial warehouse, office, industrial park, and flex properties in the United States. The business activities of the group functioned through the acquisition, development, ownership and management of commercial real estate and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate. The company defines flex space as locations that combine both warehouse and office space in a single configuration. Almost half the company's properties are located in California. The company generates nearly most of its revenue from rental income derived from its flex space and low-rise office holdings.PS Business Parks Inc is a fully-integrated, self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties, including multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space.