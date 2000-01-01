PS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:5WD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 5WD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 5WD
- Market CapSGD7.960m
- SymbolSGX:5WD
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTools & Accessories
- Currency
- ISINSG2F90994508
Company Profile
PS Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the import and export of bolts, nuts, rivets, fasteners and screw machine products in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore & other countries.