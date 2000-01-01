Company Profile

PSB Industries SA is a holding company, which engages in the packaging of specialty chemicals and cosmetics. It operates its business through the following segments: Luxury and Beauty, Food and Distribution, Specialty Chemicals and Healthcare and Industry. The Luxury and Beauty segment specializes in plastic injection and finishing for the cosmetics and perfume industry. The Food and Distribution segment specializes in the design and manufacture food tray, blister pack, thermoformed packaging. The Specialty Chemicals segment specializes in the production of powders and liquids based on ultra-pure alumina. Healthcare and Industry segment focuses on a primary and secondary market. Most of its revenue is generated in France.