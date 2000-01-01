PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PSI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PSI

  • Market CapAUD725.330m
  • SymbolASX:PSI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance Brokers
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PSI6

Company Profile

PSC Insurance Group Ltd is an advisor and provider of risk financing, insurance, risk management and claims management solutions. The company's businesses are located across Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Latest PSI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .