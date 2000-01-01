PS&C Ltd (ASX:PSZ)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PSZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PSZ

  • Market CapAUD10.810m
  • SymbolASX:PSZ
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PSZ0

Company Profile

PS&C Ltd is an IT professional services provider to corporations and all levels of government in Australia. It operates in the following business segments, namely People, Security, and Communication.

Latest PSZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .