PS&C Ltd (ASX:PSZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PSZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PSZ
- Market CapAUD10.810m
- SymbolASX:PSZ
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PSZ0
Company Profile
PS&C Ltd is an IT professional services provider to corporations and all levels of government in Australia. It operates in the following business segments, namely People, Security, and Communication.