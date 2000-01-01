PSI Software AG (XETRA:PSAN)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PSAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PSAN

  • Market Cap€260.290m
  • SymbolXETRA:PSAN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0Z1JH9

Company Profile

PSI Software AG is software producer that has been a technological leader in process control and information systems. Its core business consists of process control and information systems tailored to the electricity, gas, oil, and district heating sectors; Engineering, automobile, and automotive supply and logistics sectors. The company's segments include Energy Management which offers Intelligent solutions for utility companies in the electricity, gas, oil and water sectors; Production Management segment provides software products and individual solutions for production planning, particularly tasks relating to production control and efficient logistics.PSI Software AG is software producer that has been a technological leader in process control and information systems. Its core business consists of process control and information systems.

Latest PSAN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .