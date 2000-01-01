Company Profile

PSI Software AG is software producer that has been a technological leader in process control and information systems. Its core business consists of process control and information systems tailored to the electricity, gas, oil, and district heating sectors; Engineering, automobile, and automotive supply and logistics sectors. The company's segments include Energy Management which offers Intelligent solutions for utility companies in the electricity, gas, oil and water sectors; Production Management segment provides software products and individual solutions for production planning, particularly tasks relating to production control and efficient logistics.PSI Software AG is software producer that has been a technological leader in process control and information systems. Its core business consists of process control and information systems.