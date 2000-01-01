PSL Holdings Ltd (SGX:BLL)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - BLL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BLL

  • Market CapSGD5.570m
  • SymbolSGX:BLL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CC8000000

Company Profile

PSL Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates through three segments namely Trading and engineering, Construction logistics and Marine logistics. The company’s geographical segments consist of Singapore and Indonesia.

Latest BLL news

