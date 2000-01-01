Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG is a general real estate company. The company reports three business units: real estate investments, property management, and holding. The vast majority of revenue is generated by rental income. All PSP property is located in Switzerland. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy. The company's real estate investment segment invests exclusively in commercial properties, with leases primarily in office and retail property.PSP Swiss Property AG is a real estate company. It owns properties that include offices and business premises. The company reports three business units: real estate investments, property management, and holding.