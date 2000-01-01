PsyBio Therapeutics Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:PSYB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PSYB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PSYB
- Market CapCAD49.080m
- SymbolTSX:PSYB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA6936971044
Company Profile
PsyBio Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company. The company is engaged in the development of drugs intended for the treatment of mental illness and neurological disorders.