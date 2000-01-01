PsyBio Therapeutics Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:PSYB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapCAD49.080m
  • SymbolTSX:PSYB
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6936971044

Company Profile

PsyBio Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company. The company is engaged in the development of drugs intended for the treatment of mental illness and neurological disorders.

