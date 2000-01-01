Company Profile

PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk is an Indonesian company which is involved in the business of maritime transportation of liquid bulk cargo. Its primary business activity is to provide service of chartering out of cargo space in its vessels to third parties to transport liquid cargo. The company has three reportable segments. Chemical tankers segment, which is the key revenue driver, provide maritime transportation of liquid chemical and vegetable oil and animal fats; Gas tankers segment provide maritime transportation of liquefied gas such as LPG, propylene, propane, and LNG; Others segment include manning and ship management. It is domiciled in two geographical areas, Malaysia and Indonesia.