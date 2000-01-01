PT International Development Corp Ltd (SEHK:372)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 372
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 372
- Market CapHKD827.500m
- SymbolSEHK:372
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINBMG7S93G1188
Company Profile
PT International Development Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. The principal business activity of The company includes the provision of finance, property investment, and treasury investment.