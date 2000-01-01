PTB Group Ltd (ASX:PTB)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PTB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PTB

  • Market CapAUD58.800m
  • SymbolASX:PTB
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PTB9

Company Profile

PTB Group Ltd is engaged in aviation business based in Brisbane, Australia. It is engaged in engine workshop and sales facility located near the Brisbane Airport offering solutions to the customers.

Latest PTB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .