PTB Group Ltd (ASX:PTB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PTB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PTB
- Market CapAUD58.800m
- SymbolASX:PTB
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PTB9
Company Profile
PTB Group Ltd is engaged in aviation business based in Brisbane, Australia. It is engaged in engine workshop and sales facility located near the Brisbane Airport offering solutions to the customers.