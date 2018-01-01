Interactive Investor
Public Policy Holding Co Inc Ordinary Shares (LSE:PPHC) Share Price

PPHC

Public Policy Holding Co Inc Ordinary Shares

UK company

Industrials

Specialty Business Services

Company Profile

Public Policy Holding Co Inc, through its wholly-owned companies, operates a portfolio of independent firms that offer public affairs, crisis management, lobbying and advocacy services on behalf of the corporate, trade association and non-profit client organisations. Clients engage the company to enhance and defend their reputations, advance policy goals, manage regulatory risk, or otherwise engage with U.S. federal and state-level policymakers, stakeholders, media, and directly to the public at large.

LSE:PPHC

US7444301094

GBX

Latest PPHC News

31 December

IPO statistics: London AIM and AQSE markets 2021

17 December

IPO statistics: London AIM and AQSE markets 2021

16 December

IN BRIEF: Public Policy starts life on AIM with GBP146 million value

PPHC Regulatory News

16 December

Director/PDMR Shareholding

