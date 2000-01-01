Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PEG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PEG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PEG
- Market Cap$30.007bn
- SymbolNYSE:PEG
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINUS7445731067
Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G), a merchant power generation owner (PSEG Power), and an energy investment firm (PSEG Enterprise). PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4 million customers. PSEG Power owns and operates merchant power plants in the Mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast. Energy Holdings invests in energy-related assets worldwide. PSEG also operates the Long Island Power Authority system.Public Service Enterprise Group Inc operates in the utilities sector. Its primary business involves the production and transmission of power.