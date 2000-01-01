Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G), a merchant power generation owner (PSEG Power), and an energy investment firm (PSEG Enterprise). PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4 million customers. PSEG Power owns and operates merchant power plants in the Mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast. Energy Holdings invests in energy-related assets worldwide. PSEG also operates the Long Island Power Authority system.Public Service Enterprise Group Inc operates in the utilities sector. Its primary business involves the production and transmission of power.