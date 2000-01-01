Company Profile

Public Storage owns and operates approximately 2,300 self-storage facilities in 38 states, with over 150 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Through equity interests, it also has exposure to the European self-storage market through Shurgard Europe and to an additional 29 million net rentable square feet of commercial space in the United States through PS Business Parks. Public Storage separates operations into three segments: same-store facilities, non-same-store facilities, and ancillary operations.Public Storage is a part of the real estate sector. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of self-storage facilities.