Company Profile

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in France, Publicis is the world’s third-largest ad holding company based on revenue. Publicis’ services, which include traditional and digital advertising, public relations, and consulting, are provided worldwide, with over 80% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.Publicis Groupe SA is a communication and advertising company. Its core services include advertising, media investment management, information and consultancy, public relations, and programmatic media.