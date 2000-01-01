Publicis Groupe SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:PUB)

European company
Company Info - PUB

  • Market Cap€11.425bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:PUB
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000130577

Company Profile

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in France, Publicis is the world’s third-largest ad holding company based on revenue. Publicis’ services, which include traditional and digital advertising, public relations, and consulting, are provided worldwide, with over 80% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.Publicis Groupe SA is a communication and advertising company. Its core services include advertising, media investment management, information and consultancy, public relations, and programmatic media.

