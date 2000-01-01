publity AG (XETRA:PBY)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PBY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PBY

  • Market Cap€543.900m
  • SymbolXETRA:PBY
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0006972508

Company Profile

publity AG invests in commercial real estate properties. The Company also provides asset management services including purchase, management and marketing of the property portfolio acquired by the publity funds.

Latest PBY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .