Pulmonx Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LUNG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LUNG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LUNG
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LUNG
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS7458481014
Company Profile
Pulmonx Corp is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). the company's solutions comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform. It generates revenue through the sale of products to distributors and hospitals in the U.S. and international markets.