Company Profile

PulteGroup is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in 44 markets across 24 states. The company mainly builds single-family detached homes (85% of unit sales) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. PulteGroup offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company is headquartered in Atlanta.PulteGroup Inc is engaged in the homebuilding business. Its business includes the acquisition and development of land for residential purposes within the U.S. It is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.