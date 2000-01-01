Company Profile

Puma Exploration Inc is a Canada based junior mining exploration company. It operates in the business segment of acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties. All of the company's activities are conducted in Canada. Its projects include Nicholas-Denys project, Red Brook project, Turgeon project, Murray Brook project, Murray Brook Minerals project, Chester project and other projects.Puma Exploration Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company with projects in precious and base metals in Canada.