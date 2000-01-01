Company Profile

Puma SE ls engaged in footwear, apparel, and accessories business under the Puma and Cobra Golf brand names. Footwear is the company's leading category. Puma also licenses its brand name for fragrances, eyewear, and watches. Nearly a quarter of the company's sales are direct to consumers through Puma's retail stores, factory outlets, and online channel. Remaining sales are wholesale to Puma's retail partners. Most of the company's revenue is generated in the Americas and Europe, Middle East, and Africa geographic segments.Puma SE is a German multinational company. It is engaged in designing, developing, selling and marketing sports and sports lifestyle products, including footwear, apparel, and accessories.