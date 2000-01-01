Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp is a vertically integrated water company. It designs, constructs, manages, operates and maintains water and wastewater systems. The firm operates in two business segments: developing wholesale water and wastewater systems in the water-short Denver metropolitan area; and developing a Master Planned Community which is planned to include a mix of single-family and multifamily residential units and commercial, retail, and industrial space. Its services include water production, storage, treatment, bulk transmission to retail distribution systems, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing, and collection.Pure Cycle Corp provides wholesale water and wastewater services which includes designing and constructing water and wastewater systems as well as operating and maintaining such systems.