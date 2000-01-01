Company Profile

Bunji Corp Ltd is an Australian metallurgical and thermal coal producer. It operates in three business segments namely exploration, development and coal mining projects. Its Queensland projects include the Baralaba North Mine and other expansion projects in the Bowen Basin, as well as exploration projects in the Bowen Basin, Galilee Basin and Surat Basin.