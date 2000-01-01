Pure Global Cannabis Inc (TSX:PURE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PURE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PURE

  • Market CapCAD12.920m
  • SymbolTSX:PURE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74625A1075

Company Profile

Royal Sapphire Corp is a Canada-based company which is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral property assets. It holds 100% interest in Lorn Block property.

Latest PURE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .