Pure Gold Mining Inc (LSE:PUR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PUR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PUR

  • Market Cap£147.730m
  • SymbolLSE:PUR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74624E1007

Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc is an exploration stage company which focusses on acquisition,exploration, and development of the gold & other precious & base metal properties in canada. The company's main property is the Madsen gold project near Red lake ontario.

Latest PUR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

PUR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .