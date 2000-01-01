Pure Gold Mining Inc (TSX:PGM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PGM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PGM
- Market CapCAD258.100m
- SymbolTSX:PGM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA74624E1007
Company Profile
Pure Gold Mining Inc is an exploration stage company which focusses on acquisition,exploration, and development of the gold & other precious & base metal properties in canada. The company's main property is the Madsen gold project near Red lake ontario.