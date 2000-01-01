Pure Hydrogen Corp Ltd CDR (ASX:PH2)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PH2
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PH2
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:PH2
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU0000138190
Company Profile
Pure Hydrogen Corp Ltd is engaged in the hydrogen business. The company is focused on developing hydrogen and gas projects.Strata-X Energy Ltd is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the states of Texas, California, North Dakota and Illinois within the United States and within Western Australia, Australia.