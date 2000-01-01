Pure Minerals Ltd (ASX:PM1)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PM1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PM1

  • Market CapAUD6.950m
  • SymbolASX:PM1
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PM15

Company Profile

Pure Minerals Ltd, formerly Eagle Nickel Ltd is a mineral exploration company focusing on nickel projects in Western Australia. It also explores for lead, zinc, lithium, guano and base metals.

Latest PM1 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .