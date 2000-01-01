Company Profile

Pure Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company focusing on projects in Western Australia. The projects of the company include Battery Hub, Morrisey Hill, and Lake Blanche, and many more. It operates in two reportable segments being predominately in the area of Mineral Exploration in Western Australia and the Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (Tech) Project in Queensland.Pure Minerals Ltd, formerly Eagle Nickel Ltd is a mineral exploration company focusing on nickel projects in Western Australia. It also explores for lead, zinc, lithium, guano and base metals.