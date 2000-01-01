Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (TSE:RUF.UN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RUF.UN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RUF.UN
- Market CapCAD784.130m
- SymbolTSE:RUF.UN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Residential
- Currency
- ISINCA74624A1084
Company Profile
Pure Multi-Family REIT LP invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States, which offers investors exclusive exposure to U.S. multi-family real estate assets.