Pure Storage Inc Class A (NYSE:PSTG) Share Price

PSTG
Pure Storage Inc Class A
North American company
Technology
Computer Hardware
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNYS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Pure Storage Inc is a US-based company which provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. Its services include Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software, FlashArray, its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware and Pure1, its cloud-based management, and support. FlashArray is a modular all-flash storage array designed to maximize the performance and density of flash, optimize the software services that the Purity Operating Environment provides and minimize solution cost for customers. Its customers include cloud-based software and service providers, consumer web, education, energy, governments, healthcare, media, telecommunications amongst others.Pure Storage Inc provides data storage services. It provides flash optimized software, flash array hardware and cloud based management services.
NYSE:PSTG
US74624M1027
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest PSTG News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News