PureCycle Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PCT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PCT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PCT

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PCT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74623V1035

Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies Inc holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market.

Latest PCT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .