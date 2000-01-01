Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc is a resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the purpose of producing uranium. The company's properties are all located at the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its properties include Hook Lake, Red Willow, Smart Lake, Turnor Lake, Henday Lake, Umfreville Lake and McArthur East. The group operates in the business segment of mineral exploration in Canada.