Pureprofile Ltd (ASX:PPL)
- Market CapAUD1.290m
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- ISINAU000000PPL6
Pureprofile Ltd provides online market research services in Australia. It provides consumers with a web application, which enabled them to create their profile in order to be matched with relevant business marketing messages and survey questions.