Pureprofile Ltd (ASX:PPL)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PPL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PPL

  • Market CapAUD1.290m
  • SymbolASX:PPL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PPL6

Company Profile

Pureprofile Ltd provides online market research services in Australia. It provides consumers with a web application, which enabled them to create their profile in order to be matched with relevant business marketing messages and survey questions.

Latest PPL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .