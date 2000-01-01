Purple Innovation Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:PRPL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PRPL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRPL
- Market Cap$737.250m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PRPL
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS74640Y1064
Company Profile
Purple Innovation Inc is a comfort innovation company. The company designs, manufactures and sells a range of comfort technology offerings, including mattresses, a pillow, cushions, sheets, bed platforms, and other products. It sells its products through online channels, traditional wholesale partners and third-party online retailers.Purple Innovation Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of comfort technology offerings, including mattresses, a pillow, cushions, sheets, bed platforms and other products.