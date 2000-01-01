Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRPL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRPL

  • Market Cap$399.350m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PRPL
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74640Y1064

Company Profile

Purple Innovation Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of comfort technology offerings, including mattresses, a pillow, cushions, sheets, bed platforms and other products.

Latest PRPL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .