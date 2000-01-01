Purplebricks Group (LSE:PURP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PURP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PURP
- Market Cap£358.960m
- SymbolLSE:PURP
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYV2MV74
Company Profile
Purplebricks Group PLC is an estate agency engaged in lettings business driven by a combination of professional local property experts, technology and customer facing software.