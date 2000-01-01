Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX:PUR)

APAC company
Market Info - PUR

Company Info - PUR

  • Market CapAUD1.980m
  • SymbolASX:PUR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PUR3

Company Profile

Pursuit Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration and project development company advancing copper and zinc projects. The company explores three projects including Paperbark, Bluebush, and Coober Pedy.

Latest PUR news

