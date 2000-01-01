Pushpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:PPH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PPH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PPH
- Market CapAUD1.084bn
- SymbolASX:PPH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINNZPAYE0003S9
Company Profile
Pushpay Holdings Ltd develops and deploys mobile payment solutions. The company provides a platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments; and offers tools for merchants to engage with consumers.