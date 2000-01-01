Pushpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:PPH)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PPH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PPH

  • Market CapAUD1.084bn
  • SymbolASX:PPH
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINNZPAYE0003S9

Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Ltd develops and deploys mobile payment solutions. The company provides a platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments; and offers tools for merchants to engage with consumers.

Latest PPH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .