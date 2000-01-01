Putian Communication Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1720)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1720

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1720

  • Market CapHKD1.991bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1720
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG730051037

Company Profile

Putian Communication Group Ltd is a communication cable manufacturer. It primarily focuses on fiber optic cable, data cables, security cables and integrated wiring product development, manufacturing, sales and service.

Latest 1720 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .