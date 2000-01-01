Putian Communication Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1720)
- Market CapHKD1.991bn
- SymbolSEHK:1720
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- ISINKYG730051037
Putian Communication Group Ltd is a communication cable manufacturer. It primarily focuses on fiber optic cable, data cables, security cables and integrated wiring product development, manufacturing, sales and service.