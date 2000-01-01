Puxing Clean Energy Ltd (SEHK:90)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 90
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 90
- Market CapHKD288.920m
- SymbolSEHK:90
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- Currency
- ISINKYG730761049
Company Profile
Amber Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in the construction, operation, and management of natural gas-fired power plants, and has four wholly-owned gas-fired power plants.