Company Profile

Puxing Energy Ltd, formerly Puxing Clean Energy Ltd is a provider of clean energy in Zhejiang province. The company is engaged in the development, operation, and management of natural gas-fired power plants. It owns four natural gas-fired power plants located in Zhejiang province with a total installed capacity of approximately 458MW (including 457MW natural gas power generation scale and 578kW photovoltaic power generation scale) and a heating capacity of approximately 160 tonnes per hour.Amber Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in the construction, operation, and management of natural gas-fired power plants, and has four wholly-owned gas-fired power plants.