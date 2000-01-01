Puxing Energy Ltd (SEHK:90)

APAC company
Market Info - 90

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 90

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:90
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG730761049

Company Profile

Puxing Energy Ltd, formerly Puxing Clean Energy Ltd is a provider of clean energy in Zhejiang province. The company is engaged in the development, operation, and management of natural gas-fired power plants. It owns four natural gas-fired power plants located in Zhejiang province with a total installed capacity of approximately 458MW (including 457MW natural gas power generation scale and 578kW photovoltaic power generation scale) and a heating capacity of approximately 160 tonnes per hour.Amber Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in the construction, operation, and management of natural gas-fired power plants, and has four wholly-owned gas-fired power plants.

