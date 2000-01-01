PV Crystalox Solar (LSE:PVCS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PVCS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PVCS

  • Market Cap£4.700m
  • SymbolLSE:PVCS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJ0CHQ31

Company Profile

PV Crystalox Solar PLC is a producer of multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. The company supplies multicrystalline silicon wafers to photovoltaic cell makers in the world.

Latest PVCS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

PVCS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .