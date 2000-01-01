Company Profile

PVA TePla AG is a Germany-based company that provides vacuum solutions for high temperature and plasma treatment processes, as well as plant engineering solutions. The company operates through two segments: Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrials Systems segment specializes in the development, construction, and marketing of vacuum heat treatment furnaces for processing materials at high temperatures. The Semiconductor Systems segment generates large revenue provides systems for the semiconductor and solar industry ranging from systems for the production of silicon crystals for the semiconductor, solar and optoelectronic industry to systems for plasma treatment in the semiconductor assembly. Major revenue is derived from the Asian market.PVA TePla AG supplies industrial and semi conductor systems & facilities for production, refining, processing & controlled surface treatments of metals, semiconductors, ceramics, & glass and Plasma.