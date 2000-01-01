PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PWH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PWH
- Market CapAUD465.000m
- SymbolASX:PWH
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PWH0
Company Profile
PWR Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design and the production of customized cooling solutions for motorsports and the automotive industry. It offers cooling solutions for water (radiators), and oil and forced induction air (inter-coolers) systems.